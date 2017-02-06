Dev to battle for life in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang...

History is set to repeat itself in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams).

Remember Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) accident sequence which made audience anxious and worried?

Now, loyal viewers will witness a similar incident with Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) being the sufferer.

Curious to know more about the upcoming track?

Well, here we give you details...

We are already aware about Dev and Vicky’s (Vaibhav Singh) office rivalry. Now, Vicky will get furious on Dev over professional issues and will decide to teach him a lesson. He will hire goons to beat up Dev.

“They will knock out Dev’s senses. He will be injured to the core. Vicky, the perpetrator, will fake concern and get cops on the spot,” informs a source.

On the other hand, his lady love Sonakshi will turn out to be his saviour. She will also reach the spot at the right moment and rush Dev to the hospital.

Sonakshi will further inform his family about the incident, leading to a major confrontation between both the parties. An angry Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) will blame Sonakshi for all the ill luck on Dev.

Doctors will soon inform the family members and Sonakshi about Dev’s critical condition and everyone will be shocked.

Seeing Dev’s sorry state, conscious would hit Sonakshi and in a moment of epiphany, she will ruminate over allowing Suhana (Aaliya Shah) meet her father Dev.

What will happen next? Will Soha and Dev meet?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors for a comment.