Dev feels blessed to share screen space with Soumitra Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Bengali actor Dev, who is known for films like Kabir, Zulfiqar, Chaamp, and Amazon Obhijaan, feels blessed to work with legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee.



Dev will next be seen in Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee’s Sanjhbati, which is being produced by Atanu Roy Choudhury. This is the first time he will share screen space with Soumitra Chatterjee. The film also features Paoli Dam and Arpita Chatterjee.



An elated Dev recently took to social media and expressed his happiness. He defined Soumitra Chatterjee as a generous actor and a kind human being. He also regarded him as an institution in itself.



The actor shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram handle, and without mentioning the name of the film, he wrote, 'Took me 13 whole years to have the ultimate priviledge of sharing screen space with this Legend! Soumitra Da, this day is even more emotional than memorable for me.. Thank you fr being such a generous actor n such a kind human being! You are an institution in itself. Blessed!'



Check out his post right here.