Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Joker
Joker
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who looks BEST with beard?

Who looks BEST with beard?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Dev is my favourite actor: Anushka Bhattacharya

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 07:08 PM

Goals and passion are something that inspires one to keep producing good work, no matter what the field is.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, at a recent press conference of Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi, when we got chatty with the tiny tot Anushka Bhattacharya, we asked her what she wants to be when she grows up. With twinkle in her eyes, she chirped, “I want to be a star.”

For the uninitiated, Anushka is playing the key role of Titli (Smriti Singh)’s sister in Resham Jhanpi. In the daily, she has been named as Bulbuli.

The KG student also shared that she enjoys acting and the popular Tollywood star Dev is her favourite actor.

When we asked her what she does on the set when she is not busy shooting, she replied with a smile, “We play games. And sometimes, I play games on mobile phone also.”   

Little Anushka, who loves to eat apple and mango, also talked about her favourite TV show and hobby. She said, “I love drawing. I love to paint sunflowers and roses. And my favourite TV show is cartoon.”

The kid has earlier acted in Bengali dailies like Bhutu and Rakhi Bandhan.

Way to go, Anushka!

Tags > Anushka Bhattacharya, Child actress, Dev, favourite actor, Bengali TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top