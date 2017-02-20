Dev is my favourite actor: Anushka Bhattacharya

Goals and passion are something that inspires one to keep producing good work, no matter what the field is.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, at a recent press conference of Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi, when we got chatty with the tiny tot Anushka Bhattacharya, we asked her what she wants to be when she grows up. With twinkle in her eyes, she chirped, “I want to be a star.”

For the uninitiated, Anushka is playing the key role of Titli (Smriti Singh)’s sister in Resham Jhanpi. In the daily, she has been named as Bulbuli.

The KG student also shared that she enjoys acting and the popular Tollywood star Dev is her favourite actor.

When we asked her what she does on the set when she is not busy shooting, she replied with a smile, “We play games. And sometimes, I play games on mobile phone also.”

Little Anushka, who loves to eat apple and mango, also talked about her favourite TV show and hobby. She said, “I love drawing. I love to paint sunflowers and roses. And my favourite TV show is cartoon.”

The kid has earlier acted in Bengali dailies like Bhutu and Rakhi Bandhan.

Way to go, Anushka!