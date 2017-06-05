Hot Downloads

Dev to provoke Sonakshi to confess her feelings in Kuch Rang...

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2017 07:13 PM

Sony TV’s popular daily Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is bringing forth new twist and turns with its ongoing episodes to keep the viewers hooked to the series.

Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) bond is growing stronger in the recent storyline, and while Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) wants them to re-marry, the viewers also can’t wait to witness the much awaited moment on the show but till then, the show promises to entertain the viewers with some love-hate moments between Dev and Sonakshi.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Dev will keep making an effort to let Sonakshi confess her feeling by cancelling Dev’s marriage with the other girl. He will try to provoke Sonakshi to confess her feeling for Dev by asking her to select a Sherwani for him.”

Will Dev be successful in his plan? Will Sonakshi confess her feeling to Dev? Only time will tell.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Are you excited for this track? Do share your thoughts with us.

