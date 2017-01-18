Hot Downloads

Dev-Sonakshi to come face-to-face in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang...

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 01:28 PM

The maker (Beyond Dreams) of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has been adding much twists and turns to the post leap drama and making us stay hooked to the show.

Now, audience will witness Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) first face off post the jump.

As seen so far, Dev has intimated his employees about the closure of his company and now he is all set to live life on his terms. This has annoyed Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) a lot.

Dev is supposed to get an award but he will refuse to go to the function, but as soon as he will learn that even Sonakshi is going to get an award he would be ready to go to the event.

In the upcoming episode, there will be a lot of high voltage drama amid Dev and Sonakshi wherein the two will meet at the award function in the daily.

It would be very interesting for the viewers to watch DevAkshi’s first clash at the gathering?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t connect with Erica.

