Devanshi to keep maun vrat in Colors’ Devanshi

There's something about evil minds. They never accept defeat and go on with their vicious plans.

The same thing is witnessed in the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media). Time and again Kusum Sundari’s (Karuna Pandey) plans to defeat Devanshi (Helly Shah) have failed but still she is stuck on her motive.

In the recent episodes of the daily, viewers have seen how Kusum Sundari is back leaving Devanshi worried about the former’s next plan to trouble her.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, the villagers will face water crisis and to everyone’s surprise, Kusum Sundari will announce that Devanshi has decided to keep maun vrat till there is a rainfall in the village.”

Is Devanshi really going to keep a maun vrat? How will she tackle the situation and defeat Kusum Sundari?

We tried reaching out to Helly but she remained unavailable for comments.

The upcoming episodes of the popular daily will unfold the answers to these questions.