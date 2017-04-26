Devanshi to marry Vardaan’s dead body in Devanshi

Viewers of Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) are witnessing some happy moments amidst all the drama.

The current track of the popular show revolves around the wedding rituals of Devanshi (Helly Shah) and Vardaan (Mudit Nayar). Devanshi and Vardaan are living the moments of their big day by performing all the rituals but they are unaware of the motive of evil minds around them.

While everyone is excited for their wedding, fate has something else in store for them. Read on –

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Devanshi will get shocked to see Vardaan’s dead body arriving on a horse while she will be waiting for him at the mandap for her wedding rituals. Though she will be shattered to see that, with the thought of fulfilling her promise to get married to Vardaan on the same day at any cost, she will tie Vardaan’s body to herself and perform all the wedding rituals.

Shocking!!! Isn’t it?

We tried but could not reach to Helly for a comment.

Will Devanshi’s love and faith bring Vardaan back to life? Only time will tell.