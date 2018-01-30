Devdutt Pattnaik turns consultant for 'Ishqbaaaz' track

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Noted author Devdutt Pattnaik, known for his works on mythology, has been roped in as a consultant for a special "Ramayana" track in television show "Ishqbaaaz."



"Ishqbaaaz" is currently witnessing an interesting track on the lines of a modern depiction of "Ramayana."



Currently in the show, the lead couple of Annika and Shivaay played by Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, are living away from their family. That is 'vanwaas' track, in which actor Nikitin Dheer will play the modern day Raavan.



Since the track will be focusing on all the major happenings inspired by the epic, Pattnaik has been roped in, read a statement from channel Star Plus.



Pattnaik said: "There is a Ram, Sita and Raavan in everybody. Through these modern characters, we as an audience get to live their traits again. I, of course, added nuances and I am sure that the makers will shoot the track aesthetically."