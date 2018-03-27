Devendra Mishra to play an iconic king in Prithvi Vallabh; Ajay Trehan joins the cast

Mumbai: Sony TV’s magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh is doing wonders for the channel. Soon the historical drama will witness a major track and entries in the storyline.

According to the upcoming track, Gajni (Rakshit Pant) will attack a kingdom in Kabul. With the introduction of the new kingdom, a new set of characters will also enter the weekly series.

As per our sources, TV actor Devendra Mishra will essay the character of Anand Pal, an iconic prince of Kabul. Mishra, was last seen playing Shani Dev in Vighnaharta Ganesha and has been part of many shows like Chidiyaghar, Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh and such.

Along with Devendra, another TV actor has been roped in to play an integral character. Kumkum Bhaya fame Ajay Trehan will enter the series playing Anand Pal’s father. He will be a king.

As per the storyline, when Gajni attacks Kabul, Devendra’s character will go to Prithvi (Ashish Sharma), to seek his help. Prithvi along with his force will fight the invaders.

A source reveals that it will be a massive battle depicted in the show produced by Anirudh Pathak’s Writer’s Galaxy.

Devendra and Ajay have already started shooting for the historical drama. Both the actors remained unavailable for a comment.

Are you excited to see both the actors in the show?