Devi to disguise herself in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More

Mumbai: Every new episode of Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi Piya Toh More, which is produced by Jay Production, has managed to hold the attention of its audience. For its full on dramatic tracks, the series has become an interesting watch.

After featuring cute romantic moments between Devi (Yesha Rughani) and Adhiraj (Krrip Suri), the show will soon take a u-turn with Adhiraj throwing Devi out of the house.

Viewers of the show would be aware of the fact that Adhiraj is getting jealous with Devi and Virat’s (Sahil Uppal) closeness. Viewers would also know that he thinks something is cooking between the duo and they are lovers, not friends.

Now, in the coming episodes, after Devi goes homeless, she and Virat will plot a new plan to bring Devi back to house. Devi will disguise herself as bajaran (check the above picture) while Virat will don a Rajasthani look.

On the other hand, in a shocking development, Adhiraj will agree to marry Kesar.

Will Devi manage to stop their wedding?

We tried to connect with the actors for comment but they remained unavailable.