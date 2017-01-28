Hot Downloads

News

Devika and Nivedita’s major confrontation in Life OK’s Kalash

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2017 02:14 PM

The storyline of Life OK’s Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) is treading the path of revenge!!

Devika (Aparna Dixit) is on a roll after seeking first blood with the death of Sakett (Mahesh Pandey).

Now with Nivedita (Seema Mishra) trying to kill Sakshi, there will be a big high point!!

In the coming episodes, Nivedita will call Sakshi (Donal Bisht) to the Amba temple where she had killed Devika before. Nivi’s intentions will be to kill Sakshi too.

However, Devika will get to know of Nivi’s plans and will reach the spot in ghoonghat...

As per sources, “There will be a huge confrontation between Nivedita and Devika at the temple.”

Will history be repeated, or will Devika emerge winner this time around?

We buzzed Aparna, but could not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.

