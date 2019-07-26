Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Gia Manek celebrate Deepika Singh’s birthday

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh, who was earlier seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, celebrates her birthday today (July 26). On her special occasion, she had a great time with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the role of Gopi bahu in succession on the show.

Deepika shares a good bond with Gia and Devoleena. The duo attended Deepika’s birthday bash, which was hosted by Deepika's husband, Rohit Raj Goyal. Both the girls partied the night away.

For the occasion, Gia donned a pretty black dress, while Devoleena opted for a blush pink dress. The latter also shared pictures, which were clicked by Gia, on her social media account.

Take a look below: