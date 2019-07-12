News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's THIS on screen husband reacts on her participation on Bigg Boss 13

12 Jul 2019 11:50 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched controversial shows. Now, the loyal viewers are waiting for season 13. Obviously, many names are also being speculated. There are rumours that TV's favourite Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to participate in the upcoming season of the show.

According to the media reports, Devoleena has been approached along with several others to be a contestant and she has also given her nod to the show.

Her fans are excited to see her in Bigg Boss. Her on screen husband Ahem (Mohammad Nazim) also reacted on the news. However, initially, he was unaware but when he was informed, he told spotboye.com, "Really, if she is participating then it will extremely interesting to watch her. She is very entertaining in real life also. So I am sure if she will get locked inside, it will give lot of entertainment to viewers. I just hope and pray that if she participates, she come back as a winner.”

Are you excited to see the actress on the controversial show?

