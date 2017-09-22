Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently broke her sari clad image, can now boast about one more achievement under her belt.

As Gopi, Devoleena has enjoyed immense popularity and fan base. The petite and beautiful actress and was left elated when the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, urged her to be a part of the 'Swachata Hi Seva' Movement.

"It is my pleasure that I've been bestowed with this opportunity. I used to and will try my level best to urge my close ones and people around me to keep cleanliness and stay hygienic," The Saath Nibhana Saathiya, actress said in her statement.

Well, recently Yeh Hai Mohababtein actor Karan Patel too was approached by the PM to be a part of the initiative.



