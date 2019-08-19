Dhanak and Raghu's romance during Janmashtami in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: Colors’ Gathbandhan (Jay Production) is loved by viewers for its unique storyline and the chemistry of lead pair Dhanak and Raghu, played Shruti Sharma and Abrar Qazi, respectively.

Viewers are enjoying the current drama, especially the romance and cute moments between Raghu and Dhanak.

And guess what? The love quotient will go a notch higher with Raghu and Shanak getting all romantic during Janmashtami. The duo will also be seen grooving on the song Radhe Radhe from upcoming Ayushmann Khurana starrer Dream Girl.

Before this particular episode airs on television, enjoy these glimpses!