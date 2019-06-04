Dhanak and Savitri Mai's master plan to save Raghu in Gathbandhan, Kabir surrenders self in Ek Bharam, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Gathbandhan: Dhanak and Savitri Mai's master plan to save Raghu from Tawde



In the upcoming episode, Dhanak finally records Tawde’s truth confession with Raghu’s help. But her plan fails while Tawde confronts Dhanak over her ruined plan.



Tawde has challenged Dhanak that within 3 days, he will prove Raghu to be the culprit, snatch Dhanak’s job, and will put her in jail. Dhanak also accepts Tawde’s challenge and swears to expose him within the coming 3 days.



Dhanak keeps vatsavitri fast and asks for Savitri’s help in saving Raghu from the evil Tawde.



Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir surrenders self



In the upcoming episode, Kavya shows trust on Kabir and promises to always support him.



Kabir steps ahead to surrender. Kavya is completely broken on parting ways with Kabir and recalls all the sacrifices made by Kabir for her and Aarush.



Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Mishti's nightmare



Ruhaan and Mishti decide to reveal the truth to Veer at the right time.



The two then share a few romantic moments.



At the same time, Veer is following Mishti and wants to know who Mishti’s new love is.



Veer is shocked to know that Ruhaan is the traitor.



Veer starts beating Ruhaan up ruthlessly. The latter lies in a pool of blood.



Moreover, Veer does not let Mishti help Ruhaan, Instead, he drags her with him.



However, all of this turns out to be Mishti's nightmare. Subsequently, she wants to break the truth to Veer immediately.



Bepanah Pyaarr: Expecting the ‘unexpected’ thrill



In the show, a time gap of about two years has gone by after the death of Bani, and Raghbir wants to marry for the sake of it. His family wants him to get married to his childhood friend Misha. And when the wedding is about to happen, there comes a third girl in his life. Sukanya makes her dramatic entry before his marriage, and announces that Raghbir has had a relationship going on with her too.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani ruins Malhar's plan



In the upcoming episode, Malhar plans to bring Mugdha to expose the evil Atharv.



But unfortunately, his plan drastically flops when Atharv comes to know about how Malhar learned about his ex-wife Mugdha.Therefore, Atharv once again blackmails Kalyani to free Mugdha from Malhar’s captivity.



And shockingly, finding no other option, Kalyani sets Mugdha free from Malhar’s reach.



Malhar is shocked as he cannot find her.