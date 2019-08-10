News

Dhanak discovers that Raghu's father is ALIVE in Gathbandhan

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Raghu and Dhanak are now living a happy married life, while Savitri, who tried everything possible to stop the marriage, is upset and still intends to separate them.

Dhanak now learns a shocking truth that Savitri has been hiding from years: Raghu's father is alive.

She thus gets into action mode to determine why Savitri has been lying about her husband.

Will this create more trouble in Raghu and Dhanak's love life?

Stay tuned to know.

