Dhanak discovers that Raghu's father is ALIVE in Gathbandhan

The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan

Raghu and Dhanak are now living a happy married life, while Savitri, who tried everything possible to stop the marriage, is upset and still intends to separate them.

Dhanak now learns a shocking truth that Savitri has been hiding from years: Raghu's father is alive.

She thus gets into action mode to determine why Savitri has been lying about her husband.

Will this create more trouble in Raghu and Dhanak's love life?

