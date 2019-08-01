News

Dhanak marries Raghu at gunpoint; Savitri defeated in Gathbandhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' Gathbandhan is set to witness an exciting track in the upcoming episode.

Dhanak smartly ruins Savitri and Maya’s evil plan. Savitri believes that she has finally succeeded in separating Raghu and Dhanak, because the former is getting married to Maya.

However, Dhanak doesn’t lose hope. She kidnaps Maya and locks her in a room.

Meanwhile, Savitri is hospitalized after she tried to kill Dhanak but slipped and injured herself instead.

Dhanak will now play her masterstroke and replace Maya at the wedding mandap.

Savitri exposes her bride swap drama, but Dhanak has another plan.

Dhanak kidnaps Raghu from the wedding mandap.

Dhanak forces Raghu at gunpoint to marry her in a temple.

Savitri fails to stop this wedding. Dhanak returns home and tries to take Savitri's blessings, but the latter fumes in anger and hatred.

