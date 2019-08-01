Dhanak marries Raghu at gunpoint; Savitri defeated in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: Colors' Gathbandhan is set to witness an exciting track in the upcoming episode.

Dhanak smartly ruins Savitri and Maya’s evil plan. Savitri believes that she has finally succeeded in separating Raghu and Dhanak, because the former is getting married to Maya.

However, Dhanak doesn’t lose hope. She kidnaps Maya and locks her in a room.

Meanwhile, Savitri is hospitalized after she tried to kill Dhanak but slipped and injured herself instead.

Dhanak will now play her masterstroke and replace Maya at the wedding mandap.