Dhanak to unravel Raghu and Tawde's past in Gathbandhan, Soumya chooses self-esteem in Shakti, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Gathbandhan: Dhanak to unravel Raghu and Tawde's past

In the upcoming episode, Dhanak comes to know about a big truth. Dhanak is secretly collecting strong evidence against Tawde. However, Dhanak she faces failure in her secret mission because of Tawde's smartness. Dhanak finally unravels the real connection between Raghu and Tawde and the reason Tawde wants to take revenge against Raghu.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Soumya chooses self-esteem; turns Kinnar again

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see the biggest turning point in Harman and Soumya lives. However, the real mastermind behind Harman and Soumya meeting Preeto’s ex-husband is actually Shanno. The sudden demise of Nihaal Singh ruins Preeto’s life when she is declared the widow of Nihaal instead of Harak Singh's wife. Preeto shows intense hate for Soumya and insults her by calling her a kinnar. And Soumya chooses her self-esteem and walks away from the house.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir keeps Kavya in the dark

In the upcoming episode, Kabir’s manager comes to meet him to discuss a few things about Vyom. Kavya used to love Vyom and is thus unable to love Kabir post their marriage. However, Kabir has made a big sacrifice for his friend Vyom. Kabir is disturbed by the fact that Vyom was actually a traitor. He was killed because he was a double agent. But this truth is hidden from Kavya. Now, Janhvi comes to know about this.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Rakesh overjoyed with Sameer's cutting chai

In the upcoming episode, Rakesh is irked with every little thing and tries to create problems between Sameer and Naina. Sameer thus brings Mumbai's special cutting chai for Rakesh and Naina. Post drinking the chai, Rakesh is overjoyed and vows to get Sameer selected in the auditions as soon as possible. Now, it would be really interesting to see their dreams will be fulfilled in Mumbai.