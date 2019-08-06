News

Dhanak's huge challenge to Savitri in Gathbandhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 08:25 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new twists.

Dhanak and Raghu are happily married and are trying to spend some romantic time together.

However, Savitri is still not ready to let them unite.

She creates a lot of drama in their lives.

Dhanak realizes this and confronts her.

She then challenges Savitri to keep her away from Raghu and tells that she cannot separate them no matter how hard she tries.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Gathbandhan, Colors tv

