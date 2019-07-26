Dhanak's life in DANGER in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is up for high-voltage drama and dhamaka.

Raghu shows hatred for Dhanak and announces his marriage with Maya.

The wedding cards have been printed, but surprisingly, instead of Raghu and Maya, the card has Raghu and Dhanak's names.

Meanwhile, Dhanak is hurt and is in grave danger. She bleeding, and Raghu is shocked to see this.

Raghu thus picks Dhanak in his arms and rushes her to hospital. He tells her that he will not let anything happen to her.

Raghu threatens the doctors with dire consequences if they do not ensure that Dhanak recovers.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.