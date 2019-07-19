Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora celebrate 10 years of togetherness

MUMBAI: Television’s most adorable and loving couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are celebrating 10 years of togetherness.

Dheeraj and Vinny met on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and got married on 16th November 2016.

Vinny recently shared a beautiful post on her Instagram profile, stating, 'This is a happy dance throwback picture for all fandoms celebrating #viraj day today. Exactly this day 10 years ago, me & @dheerajdhoopar saw/met each other for the first time, I said it in an interview one time & everyone remembered. I’m not going to lie, it was love at first sight(for me). But we have never been so open about our relationship until our marriage was announced 7 years later. #viraj was born because of all the fans Thank you so much guys, we have been seeing all the edits for the past week ( which they celebrated as Viraj week ) but couldn’t reply to all personally . Here’s a big heartfelt thank you for always loving & appreciating us as a couple. We are blessed to have you guys by our side #myfairytale'.

The couple occasionally posts romantic pictures together and give their fans and the audience major couple goals. Moreover, they do not shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

On the work front, Dheeraj is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, while Vinny was last seen in Colors’ Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani.