Dheeraj Dhoopar completes 10 years in the industry

19 Jun 2019 03:07 PM

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He made his TV debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. He has been part of many shows including Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Sasural Simar Ka to name a few.   Currently, he is playing the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.  The actor has been entertaining the audience for a long time and enjoys a huge fan following. He recently completed 10 years in the industry. 

The actor is ecstatic about the same. His fans congratulated him on completing 10 years and the actor reshared the posts on his Instagram stories.  

Recently, Dheeraj's show completed 500 episodes and the entire team of Kundali Bhagya celebrated the success. The show features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles and it went on-air from 12 July 2017. Fans love the storyline and the on-screen chemistry between the lead stars. 

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan’s vacay pics

