Dheeraj Dhoopar excited to share stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Dance India Dance

11 Apr 2019 12:41 PM

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar, who will be seen turning host with popular dance reality show Dance India Dance, is excited to share stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Bollywood actress will also be making her TV debut as the judge of the show.     

On sharing stage with Kareena, Dheeraj said to Pinkvilla, “She is one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her and hosting is a different excitement.”

He continued, “I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things. Sharing stage with her would be one of the many things I am electrified about."   

On acting front, the actor is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, wherein he plays the role of Karan Luthra.     

When the portal asked him if he feels the pressure of being number 1 all the time, he said, “I have never felt any pressure. I think from the very first day, audience has loved Kundali Bhagya, and everything about it. Also, the biggest thing is I enjoy my work so much, being Karan Luthra on sets and performing is surreal. People have loved me so much. Karan is one of the best characters I have played."

He added saying that both the shows are his babies, and he wants them to acquire huge feat.

