Seeing your dreams turning into reality is the best feeling ever!!!

The good looking actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is currently seen in Balaji Telefilms’ Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, is on cloud nine.

The actor has gifted himself a brand new four wheeler on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

It’s a luxurious Jaguar for Dheeraj!!! It has been his dream car since long.

Dheeraj has expressed his happiness for the same on his Instagram account. Have a look –

Have been dreaming of this since a while... I feel happy & blessed that I could gift myself my dream car on an auspicious day !! #happyganeshchaturthi #dreambig A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Congrats, Dheeraj!!!