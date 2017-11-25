Dheeraj helps her Kundali Bhagya co-star Roma to perform better

Actress Roma Arora, who shares screen space with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya, says his suggestions help her to perform better.

"Dheeraj is very fun loving and a humble person. Despite having an experience of more than 9 years in the TV industry, he has always appreciated and responded to the improvisations made by me in the scenes. And his suggestions have always helped me to perform better," Roma said in a statement.

Roma has earlier appeared in shows like Udaan and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

(Source: IANS)