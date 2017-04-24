Dhhai Kilo actress Nanndinii meets with a near-fatal accident

The value of life is only found when we are about to lose it- easy to read, hard to implement!!

Well, we have a living proof of the same in TV actress Nanndinni Ghupta, who met with a near-fatal accident, and understood how precious life is. Thankfully she escaped it without many injury any lives to tell the tale.

The actress who is part of popular daily Dhhai Kilo Prem (Balaji and Sandiip Sikcand on Star Plus), recently met with a tragic accident that left her shaken.

Nanndinni was on her way to shoot early morning (6:30 am) to Filmcity a couple of days back. As the signal turned green, she was about to take a right, when a car came speeding towards her from the other side and smashed on her car.

The intensity was so strong that the windows broke down and her car was pushed far away. It then hit an auto and ended up colliding with a divider, to then tumble and overturn on the road.

OMG! Scary na?

And while all these happened in a fraction of minutes, Nanndinni kept her calm, and came out of the car, bruised and traumatized.

Thanking her stars to have come out alive, the actress dealt with the situation with a brave front, and spent more than five hours in the police station trying to get the matter resolved.

And quite surprisingly, post that, she headed back straight to her shoots and finished her work.

When Tellychakkar.com spoke to Nanndinni, she shared the ordeal, “It was a terrifying moment for me and I realised how precarious life is. We keep running after material goods and such incidents make them look so minuscule; one moment and everything is gone. I thank god for protecting me and giving me strength to have overcome the trauma. Everyone who knows me has been worried and surprised that I managed to deal with it so well. Life is precious, and everyone should appreciate and love it.”

Rightly said Nanndinni!!