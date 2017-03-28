Dhrisha Kalyani bags Star Plus’ Kya Tu Meri Laage

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra’s upcoming venture under his banner Alchemy Films for Star Plus is already on floors.

The forthcoming daily titled as Kya Tu Meri Laage has roped in well known faces from the industry. As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Keith Sequiera, Preetika Rao among more will be play prominent roles.

The cast and crew of the show have already wrapped up their first schedule which was shot extensively in the beautiful locales of Jaipur.

Now, we have an update about another actor who will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming fiction soap.

Young actress Dhrisha Kalyani, who is currently seen as Yami on mytho drama Karmphal Data Shani, has been roped in for the daily.

Our source informs us, “Dhrisha will be seen as Heena, who is the daughter of the caretaker of the palace ,where Sanjeeda’s character will be living. She will have major parts to play with Sanjeeda. Dhrisha as Heena, will be seen taking care of Sanjeeda.”

The actress, we hear has already started shooting.

We tried reaching Dhrisha but she remained unavailable for comments.

Good luck girl!!