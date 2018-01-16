Dhruvee Haldankar on the Late Charu Rohatgi and her future plans of going glam on-screen

Last seen in Sab TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media), Dhruvee Haldankar, is one diligent actress.

Post her stint in the SAB TV show, she was on a vacation to Europe and now that she is back in Mumbai, she got herself a photo shoot by the illustrious, Munna.

Actors getting photo shoots done is a common affair. Or rather, it is a routine to get one done every six months so that they can keep the industry folks updated about their current profile and different looks.

Elaborating on the shoot, Dhruvee said, “Munna is the best among the lot currently and is a dear friend of mine too. He captured various moods of mine and that is the highlight of the shoot. I have essayed negative roles so far and now, I would like to play glamorous characters where my beauty is highlighted. I am doing episodics with Savdhaan India (Star Bharat) but along with that, I am looking for a continuity role.“

Dhruvee was surprised when the dance regena, Saroj Khan complimented her acting. The pretty lady averred, “I recently happened to meet Saroj Khan where she recognised me as an actress from Trideviyaan. She said she watched the show regularly and loved my acting. It was a proud moment for me!”

As Tellychakkar.com got chatty with Dhruvee, she happened to mention about the time she shared with the Late Charu Rohatgi.

Dhruvee shared, “I used to call Charu by her first name despite quite an age gap. That is the kind of rapport I shared with her. Since she lived close to my residence, we used to travel together on the sets. We became close friends and shared the same make-up room too. She had a heart problem before and the doctor recently assured her that she was in the best of health now. In fact, she was even planning a holiday. However, Charu started complaining of acidity and ate a half banana after which she passed away. It is saddening but at the same time it is relieving to say that she had a smooth and peaceful death.”

We wish Charu has found solace in heaven. As for Dhruvee, Tellychakkar.com wishes her all the best for her future endeavours!