Dhruvi Jani to play lead role in THIS show

MUMBAI: The television show Tenali Rama, which airs on SAB TV, has made an audience for itself. The show is enjoyed by viewers for its narrative. Now, the series is set to take a time leap and the fans will see Dhruvi Jani in the main lead.



Dhruvi will star opposite Krishna Bharadwaj who is currently portraying the role of Tenali. According to the media reports, Krishna will be seen in a dual role of Tenali and his son, Bhaskar post the leap.



Dhruvi Jani is famously known for her characters in shows like Bitti Business Wali and Vish ya Amrit: Sitara. As per the reports, the makers were looking out for a fairly young and new actress to play the lead and Dhruvi Jani bagged the role.