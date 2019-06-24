Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina’s DIGITAL DEBUT with ZEE5’s Kaafir PROMISES to hold your ATTENTION throughout!

MUMBAI: The one thread that connects us beyond caste, culture, and religion is humanity. If acted upon, it can successfully confront evil and transform our present!

A lot of movies touch upon the premise that humanity is the best religion. They serve as metaphors of the struggle for human dignity, represent hope and inspiration, and remind us that we all have the power to become better human beings.

With the evolution of the web space, we are being served unique content with a fresh perspective. Leading OTT platform ZEE5 is all set to capture our hearts with its newest offering, Kaafir. The series has a strong and interesting storyline and stars Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Dia essays the role of Kainaaz, a Pakistani woman who has been accused of terrorism, while Mohit plays a lawyer-turned-journalist named Vedant. Thereon begins Vedant's journey to discover and unveil the truth about Kainaaz.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been in the news from 1947. As an audience, we are flooded with a barrage of information on the political and social situations in the two countries. From Pakistan not releasing Indian films to India prohibiting Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood, the fight has strong religious undertones.

Kaafir comes like a breath of fresh air in this scenario. It gives out an important message, educating the audience that there is nothing more important than humanity, which is dying in present times.

Directed by Sonam Nair and penned by Bhavini Iyer, Kaafir marks the debuts of Dia and Mohit on the digital platform.

Both Dia and Mohit are strong performers in their forte, and there is no doubt that celebrities influence the masses in more ways than one. From their lifestyle habits to their personal and professional interests, we all want to know more about them. One of the most important causes many A-listers are associated with is promoting humanity.

Kaafir lead actress Dia too is involved with the Cancer Patients Aid Association and Spastics Society of India. The gorgeous actress, who has a massive fan following, also works towards spreading HIV awareness.

From Priyanka Chopra starting her foundation named The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Education and Health, which provides education to underprivileged children, to Shabana Azmi associating with NGO Mijwan, several other stars have gone beyond their status, caste, and religion to enforce that humanity overpowers and triumphs over all emotions.

A heart-wrenching and emotionally an inspiring tale, Kaafir will leave you wondering whether the man-made boundaries of religion, caste, and colour are really as essential as we make them out to be.

Subscribe to ZEE5 now to watch Kaafir and below is the trailer of the series!