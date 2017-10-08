The actor is currently hosting a family game show and enjoying it...

The good looking and popular actor Diaansh Sharma, who was last on popular shows like Mooh Boli Shaadi, Satrangi Sasural among others, is currently enjoying his stint as an anchor.

After hosting Yatra Express on Big Magic, the actor is currently enjoying his hosting journey with Bahurani on Dangal channel.

Diaansh is very happy to explore his hosting skills and feels blessed to explore so many things being an actor.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Diaansh told us, “It has been a very nice experience so far and I am thoroughly enjoying my journey as an anchor. We make sure that the entire family should be present at the moment and we try to rewind and recreate the special moments of their life. We first learn about their story and try to add happiness in their life with fulfilling their wishes.”

Diaansh further mentioned that he doesn’t get a script for the show and he has to make it entertaining by adding his own punch lines. He said, “I get pointers to talk about. It’s a good feeling to get establishment as an anchor.”

We further asked Diaansh if he is ready to take up a daily soap. He told us, “Yes, I am as I don’t required to give so many days here. There are many actors who get lost after doing one show. So I am thankful to God that so many things are happening with me.”

Keep up the good work Diaansh.