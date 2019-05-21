Diaansh Sharma talks about ‘VIRGINITY TEST’

MUMBAI: Having acted in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and Special 10 and anchored some travel reality shows and international feature films and TV series, Diaansh Sharma has now done another project that aims at bringing a change in the mentality of the society.

Diaansh has shot for a short film titled Virginity Test, which focuses on women empowerment and challenges the mentality of our patriarchal society. It is a courtroom drama where the judges challenge each other as to why only a woman has to prove her virginity to her to-be-husband and as to why there is no such rule for a man.

It imparts a social message with a dose of light-hearted humour, which is touted to be one of the primary reasons the short film is working wonders with viewers.

Speaking about the same, Diaansh mentioned, 'I have worked with Feroz Abbas Khan for a project titled Sex Ki Adaalat before, and when I first heard the subject, I wondered how would this be shot, but it has been executed wonderfully. This is an empowerment and awareness campaign and has elements of comedy with a strong and important social message. Working with Feroz Abbas Khan is always a delight!'

Way to go, Diaansh!