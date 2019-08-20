Did Mona Singh skip Ekta Kapoor's MOM- Mission Over Mars launch to be with Gaurav Gera

MUMBAI: According to reports, things are not fine between BFFs Ekta Kapoor and Mona Singh. The actress who will be seen in Ekta’s upcoming web series MOM (Mission Over Mars) was missing from the show launch event that happened recently.

During the launch episode, the host for the evening informed media that Mona couldn’t make it as she was unwell. However, reportedly, it was just an excuse as she didn't want to attend the launch event. Now as per SpotboyE.com’s source, the very same day when Mona was missing in action from the press launch, she was spotted with her best friend Gaurav Gera partying in the nearby premises.