Did Priyanka Jagga suffer a miscarriage in Bigg Boss 10?

It’s been quite a controversial week for Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss 10.

The host, Salman Khan who was furious this weekend left no stones unturned to create a furor. And the contestant who had to face the wrath, Priyanka Jagga was ousted from Bigg Boss 10 at Salman's behest.

Seems like the storm in Priyanka's life is yet to die as another controversial secret has been revealed about Priyanka.

According to the reports in media, Priyanka was pregnant when she entered the house the second time. And according to her brother, she suffered a miscarriage during her stay in the house.

While talking to an online entertainment portal, Priyanka’s brother mentioned that, she had a miscarriage and that is why she had to move out from the show. He also stated that people might be abusing them now but they will calm down in few days.

What’s the truth behind her pregnancy? Only time will tell.