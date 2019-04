Dev! @idevadhikari

: It seems Rukmini Maitra, who is one of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood, is missing her beau Dev.Today, the actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote a super-adorable note for him. She complained that he is busy and has no time, so it’s time to say that she loves him.'Dev! @idevadhikari You’re so busy and have no time..So I guess it’s time I say it..AMI TOMAKE BHALOBASHI (I love you),' read her post.Check out her note right here.The couple acted together in films likeChaamp, Kabir and Cockpit. They next will be seen in Raja Chanda’s thriller Kidnapwhich is set to release on June 5.Their song Oi Dakche Aakash from the film has already crossed 2 million plus views on YouTube. Check out this tweet which Dev posted today: