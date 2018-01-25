Did you know Anjum Fakih and Vishal Aditya Singh were once a couple?

TV industry is filled with too many cute looking couples. Some openly announce their love affair in public while few like to keep it a secret. There is one jodi in Tellyland who was once secretly in love and dated each other for a while.

We are talking about the leggy lass Anjum Fakih and hot and brawny Vishal Aditya Singh.

According to our sources, the duo met on the sets of Epic TV’s Time Machine and cupid struck them. Anjum and Vishal never announced about their relationship in public. Loves blossomed between them and were in a steady affair for more than a year. However, due to some reasons they both mutually decided to part ways.

TellyChakkar who has always been on the forefront about keeping its readers updated with scoops of their favourite celeb’s life, couldn’t miss out on the love story of these two popular TV stars.

To get more clarity on the news, we contacted Anjum, who replied, “I don’t want to talk about this.”

When asked her if she is still single, she replied, “Yes, I am very much single.”

Anjum and Vishal are doing extremely well in their career. Anjum is seen as the parallel lead in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Vishal is creating ripples in Colors’ Chandrakanta.

We wish Anjum and Vishal all the very best for their future!