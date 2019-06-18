Did you know Ekta Kapoor offered Code M’s Jennifer Winget a different role first?

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is known for her acting skills as well as fashionable looks. The actress has mesmerised the audience by working in several soaps. She next will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Code M, wherein she is playing the role of an army officer named Monica Mehra.

The actress will wear the uniform for the very first time and is excited to play the character. Earlier, in an interview with media, the actress had revealed how Ekta had called her to discuss another role and it was when she told her the kind of role she was looking out for that she called her offering her the part that she is playing. The actress also shared how the first meeting is all it took for her to be sold at the concept, and of course, the character that she plays. Her first look as Monica Mehra is already out and fans have been showering her with much appreciation.

Previously, Jennifer acted in many television shows. She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Speaking about moving to digital media from television, the actress said how it is acting irrespective of the medium and how the job does not change. She mentioned how her efforts won't change and she will put just as much efforts as she has in her previous shows.