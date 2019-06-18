News

Did you know Ekta Kapoor offered Code M’s Jennifer Winget a different role first?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is known for her acting skills as well as fashionable looks. The actress has mesmerised the audience by working in several soaps. She next will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Code M, wherein she is playing the role of an army officer named Monica Mehra.

The actress will wear the uniform for the very first time and is excited to play the character. Earlier, in an interview with media, the actress had revealed how Ekta had called her to discuss another role and it was when she told her the kind of role she was looking out for that she called her offering her the part that she is playing. The actress also shared how the first meeting is all it took for her to be sold at the concept, and of course, the character that she plays. Her first look as Monica Mehra is already out and fans have been showering her with much appreciation.

Previously, Jennifer acted in many television shows. She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Speaking about moving to digital media from television, the actress said how it is acting irrespective of the medium and how the job does not change. She mentioned how her efforts won't change and she will put just as much efforts as she has in her previous shows.

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Code M, Jennifer Winget, Monica Mehra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's blissful...

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's blissful wedding pictures
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

past seven days