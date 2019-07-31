Did you know how Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiya became rapper Badshah?

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah will be soon seen gracing the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show along with beautiful actress Sonakshi Sinha to promote their upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana. Having a gala weekend retreat viewer will have a musical drift with Badshah and Sonakshi setting the stage on fire. The popular artist known for his rap songs and peppy numbers will be seen revealing how he got his stage name ‘Badshah’.



During the show while having a conversation with Kapil Sharma Badshah shared, “My stage name ‘Badshah’ is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Badshah. When the movie released in 1999 it was a big hit. All of my friends were in love with that movie. That was the time when I started writing a lot of songs and singing them in public, my friends started calling me Badshah. That’s how my stage name Badshah became a thing.” The rapper who is hardly recognized by his original name added, “My real name is Prateek Singh Sisodiya, but I don’t think a lot of people know it.”



We see a lot of actors, singer and especially rappers dropping their real names and taking up stage name which later becomes their face. Badshah is another addition to the long list of people who became famous with their stage name. Other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Mallika Sherawat, and Mithun Chakraborty are also on the list.



Further, in the show, Sonakshi will be seen revealing how she was approached by Salman Khan for her debut movie ‘Dabangg’ during a fashion show. Moreover, rapper Badshah will also be seen revealing his source of inspiration to write brilliant peppy numbers.



Watch The Kapil Sharma Show every Saturday and Sunday, at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television!