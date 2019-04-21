Did you know? Meera Deosthale has an ‘EXTRA BONE’ in her body!

Meera Deosthale is most loved for her character of Chakor in Colors’ Udann.

While actors often succumb to injuries while shooting and happen to hurt themselves when they shoot for certain adventurous and action sequences, Meera happens to fall prey to injuries for reasons apart from her shoot.

An adult human body is said to have 206 bones according to science but did you know that Meera has 207 bones in her body?

Yes!

In our exclusive video segment with Tellychakkar.com, Meera mentioned about her extra bone in her body and also that this is the reason why she is prone to trip from her right leg while walking.

That’s quite an interesting insight, isn’t it?