Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak is coming up with a high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

The series that airs on Colors, is currently focusing on the burgeoning misunderstanding between Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) over Teni (Jasmine Bhasin) and her closeness with Parth.

Shorvori has already been warning Teni to stay away from Parth but the situations always create more misunderstandings among the trio.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes this shall continue amidst high voltage drama! Read on –

Our source informs us, “Fire will break out in Teni’s room. Seeing Teni in danger, Parth will run to her rescue and save her. Teni will hug Parth out of fear and this will catch Shorvori’s attention. Shorvori will be heartbroken to see the moment and Teni will try to convince her and clear out all her misunderstanding.”

Will Teni be able to clear the air? What will be the fate of Parth and Shorvori’s relationship? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.