Differences to grow between Shorvori and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is known for its exciting twists and turns.

The recent episodes of the daily saw the relationship of Parth (Rohan Gandotra), Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) going through turmoil.

We hear that in the coming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness some more drama that will bring new twists in the trio’s life.

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes, Parth and Shorvori will be happily celebrating their wedding anniversary when the latter breaking her silence will ask the former to choose between her and Teni.

On the other hand, Teni will learn all about that is going on in Shorvori’s mind. She will feel bad about it and tell Parth that she doesn’t need any favour from them and that she will become an independent woman by earning on her own.

OMG!

What’s written in the fate of Parth, Shorvori and Teni? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.