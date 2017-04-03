Difficult times ahead for lovebirds YARO-Sanjana

SAB TV’s YARO ka Tashan (Creative Eye Ltd) is taking an interesting turn with YARO (Anirudh Dave) falling in love with Sanjana (Shubhi Ahuja). While YARO is trying all possible ideas to impress the love of his life, Sanjana, her father, Goga (Gopi Bhalla) is also chasing Sanjana to fix her marriage with a rich guy named Ranjeet (Karan Chhabra). Now YARO’s love story will have a new obstacle i.e. the rich and suave Ranjeet.

In the upcoming track of the show, we will see that Goga (Gopi Bhalla) will introduce Sanjana to Ranjeet as an eligible prospective groom for her. Since Ranjeet is rich, Goga wants Sanjana to marry him. Goga will warn Sanjana to behave nicely with Ranjeet so that he gets convinced to marry her.

On the other hand, Sanjana would promise Goga that if Ranjeet will agree to marry, she will tie the knot with him.

Later, Goga would invite Ranjeet at his house. On his arrival, Sanjana will try different ways to threaten Ranjeet.She will threat him so that he gets fed up and eventually refuses to marry her. But here surprisingly Ranjeet would think that she is the perfect match for him and will agree to marry her.

Will this be the end of YARO’s love story?

Shubhi Ahuja confirmed the above development!