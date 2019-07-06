Digangana injures herself while shooting for her film

Pictures of leg injury of Dingangana Suryavanshi, who recently debuted in the Telugu film industry with her superhit movie Hippi, went viral where the actress is seen suffering from burning while shooting for a bike sequence.

Performing stunts in the film’s action sequence is indeed a risky job and extreme care taken of the individuals performing them. However, sometimes, despite all the precautions, things go wrong and actors end up being severely injured which can even be proved fatal in some cases.

Close sources reveal that, during the sequence, Digangana was required to ride a bike and although initially, everything went well, while getting off the bike, actress’s leg touched the silencer of the bike causing a heavy burn.

The best part was that Digangana, courageous as she is, not only shot the next day but also did a dance number, despite being injured! Talking about her injury, Digangana says, “I was extremely nervous when I got to know that I have to shoot a dance number the next day. However, my mother was extremely encouraging and told me to be strong, face the situation and get ready to shoot. Hippi is a wonderful opportunity and I hope to leave a mark on my fans.”

Hippi has already proved itself a massive hit and won the audience’s heart. The movie is about two young people in love and has all the ingredients of a complete entertainment package. Hippi’s director T.N.Krishna, producer S. Thanu have showered Digangana with their acclamation saying she is going to rule the Tollywood industry in recent days.