Digangana Suryavanshi approached for Sony TV’s Porus

We have already reported about Swastik Productions’ upcoming biggie on Sony TV, Porus. The upcoming series will depict the tale of king Porus.

The casting for the upcoming daily is on and we have also reported that actress Rati Pandey has been roped in to play princess Anusuya on the show.

Now we have heard that another talented beauty from the tinsel town has been approached to play one of the leading ladies in Porus.

Our source informs us that, actress Digangana Suryavanshi (last seen on Star Plus’ Veera) has been approached to play one of the leading princesses in the upcoming daily. If things fructify then Digangana will make her comeback with this show.

When we contacted Digangana for a confirmation, she told us, “I am grateful that this was offered to me and for all those shows that were offered to me. I would have definitely loved to do a show but because of some commitments I cannot get back on TV for a daily soap as of now.”

“Porus is a very nice show and I would have really liked to be a part of it but these days I am focused towards something else. So it would be little unfair for me to emphasize on something else till the time I don’t get out of my prior commitments. I hope my fans would be little more patient to see me back,” signs off Digangana.

We wish you good luck, Digangana.

