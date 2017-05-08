Digital world gives actors creative freedom: Asha Negi

Actress Asha Negi will next be seen playing the role of a sophisticated girl in an upcoming web series. She says the digital word has given actors creative freedom.

"The series has a very youthful feel to it which I loved. Plus, I haven't played such a character in the past -- she's sophisticated yet has the Delhi attitude with a touch of slang. We shot for this in Manali and it was beautiful," Asha said in a statement.

"Youth has been showing so much interest in web series and actors who are looking for creative freedom and satisfaction have a great platform now with the digital world," she added.

(Source: IANS)