Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Digital world gives actors creative freedom: Asha Negi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2017 12:50 PM

Actress Asha Negi will next be seen playing the role of a sophisticated girl in an upcoming web series. She says the digital word has given actors creative freedom.

"The series has a very youthful feel to it which I loved. Plus, I haven't played such a character in the past -- she's sophisticated yet has the Delhi attitude with a touch of slang. We shot for this in Manali and it was beautiful," Asha said in a statement.

"Youth has been showing so much interest in web series and actors who are looking for creative freedom and satisfaction have a great platform now with the digital world," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Asha Negi, Digital world, Manali,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top