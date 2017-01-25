'Dil Bole Oberoi' to be a Valentine's 'gift' for Ishqbaaaz fans

Loyal readers of Tellychakkar.com were simply on a high when we exclusively wrote about the first-of-its-kind spin-off show to beam on Indian television!!

Yes we are talking about the very popular Oberoi brothers of the 4 Lions Films show, Ishqbaaaz being seen in a new show.

As we have already reported, the basic premise and story of the new show will show the blossoming love story of the two Oberoi brothers, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo).

Now we have more information on the show...

The new series titled ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ is already on floor. The first promo of it will be out very soon!!

A credible source tells us, “Dil Bole Oberoi has already gone on floor and will be launched sometime during the Valentine’s week in February. It will beam at the 10.30 PM slot, soon after Ishqbaaaz which is aired at the 10 PM slot.”

We hear that the three couples of Ishqbaaaz will feature in the promo.

We buzzed actors Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo for a confirmation, but did not reach out to them.

We also buzzed Producer Gul Khan and the channel spokesperson, but received no reply till we filed the story.

Watch out for the promo of Dil Bole Oberoi very soon on TV!! Are you all ready for the spin-off?