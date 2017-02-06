Hot Downloads

Dil Boley Oberoi nudges P.O.W to a new timeslot

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 04:31 PM

Launching India’s first spin-off series, Star Plus is setting new standards in the broadcasting domain.  

The much popular romantic saga Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions) will have its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi, projecting the love tale of the other leads (Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Nehlaxmi Iyer), apart from Shivaay-Anika (Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandana).

As the promo states, the series will launch from 13 February at the 10:30 pm slot. Perfect Valentine’s Day gift, isn’t it?

Now, the news is definitely making all Ishqbaaaz fans excited, after all it’s a nonstop one hour treat for them.

But what would happen to P.O.W-Bandi Yuddh Ke that currently airs on 10:30 pm?

The thrilling show still has a month of airtime left and when we asked around here is what we found out.

P.O.W will now move to the 11 pm time slot that earlier aired the repeat telecast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Confusion solved!

The channel spokesperson confirmed the news with us.

Stay hooked, as we promise to get more exclusive news and updates!!!

