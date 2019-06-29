Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 to go on floors soon!

MUMBAI: The second season of popular show Dil Hi Toh Hai (Balaji Telefilms) streamed exclusively on ALTBalaji after the first season of the same abruptly ended on Sony TV.

Season 2 on ALTBalaji recieved a great response from fans and enjoyed a massive viewership. The audience started requesting the makers to continue the show with season 3. Well, their wishes have come true. The makers have planned to come up with season 3, which will continue to stream on ALTBalaji.

A source close to the project revealed,

'The makers were in touch with the cast to retain them in season 3 since a month or two. However, now the contracts have been renewed, and the show is slated to go on floors by the end of next month, if things go as planned.'

On probing some more, TellyChakkar learned that all the important characters continue to be a part of season 3.

Karan Kundra, Yigita Bihani, Bijoy Anand, and Abhinav Kapoor play important characters in the show.

Are you excited about the show's comeback? Hit the comments section below.