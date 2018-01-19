Home > Tv > Tv News
Dil Se Dil Tak & Laado 2 to air an integration episode; Teni to help Anushka

19 Jan 2018

Integration episodes are the best way to attract the audience!

Following the hit trend of integration episodes on Indian television, Colors’ two popular daily dramas are set to air an integration episode.

We are talking about Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) and Laado 2 (Dhaval Gada).

 In the ongoing episodes of Laado 2, we have seen that Anushka (Avika Gor) has vowed to bring justice to her sister Jhanvi (Palak Jain) who was raped and murdered. Anushka is fighting a case for her sister in the court.

Now we hear that it will be Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) who will come to Anushka’s rescue with evidence in the court. But will she succeed? Well, TellyChakkar has learnt that the integration episode has some major drama in store.

Our source informs us that Teni will rush to the court to help Anushka with the evidence but unfortunately the proof that Teni will carry will get damaged. Eventually Anushka will discover that the mastermind behind Jhanvi’s murder was Rantej (Dakssh Ajir Singh).

Exciting drama! Isn’t it? It would be interesting to watch the consequences that follow.

We tried reaching out to the actors for more details but they were busy shooting the drama ahead.

